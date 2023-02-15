Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 3,064,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,311. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,707,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,442,000 after acquiring an additional 464,029 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,224,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,146,000 after buying an additional 89,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

