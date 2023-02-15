Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.73-1.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 3,005,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 179.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $16,153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,707,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,442,000 after acquiring an additional 464,029 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

