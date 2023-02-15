iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.80. 19,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 53,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.56% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

