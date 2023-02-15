iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 20.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,324. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

