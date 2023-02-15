iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.