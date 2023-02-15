iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,018,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares India 50 ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

