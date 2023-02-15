iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is CKW Financial Group’s 5th Largest Position

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.4% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $34,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.98. The company had a trading volume of 62,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,068. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.