iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 808,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,287. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

