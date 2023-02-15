ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 97.80 ($1.19).
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.68) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 160 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
LON ITV opened at GBX 86.74 ($1.05) on Wednesday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.89 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.58.
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
