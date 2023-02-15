Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.25

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.08, with a volume of 54426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Jackson Financial
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
