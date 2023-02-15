James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.
James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
JHX traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 13,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 248.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
