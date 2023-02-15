James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

JHX traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 13,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 248.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

JHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

