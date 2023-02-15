JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,872,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 8,553,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JPSTF remained flat at $7.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

