JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,872,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 8,553,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JPSTF remained flat at $7.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. JAPAN POST BANK has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.
About JAPAN POST BANK
