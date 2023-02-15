JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. JOE has a total market cap of $84.84 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,525,645 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

