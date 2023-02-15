John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 276,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

JHEM stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.