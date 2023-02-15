Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Down 1.9%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 63,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 98,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Journey Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

