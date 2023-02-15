JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading Down 1%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.54 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94.54 ($1.15). Approximately 20,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 71,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.16).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £73.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1,181.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.09.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

