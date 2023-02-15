Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$223.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.85 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.05 EPS.

Kadant Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $200.00. 93,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,818. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kadant by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

