Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $217-223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.54 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$9.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.00. 93,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.54. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kadant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

