Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $898.78 million. Kadant also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.80-9.05 EPS.

Kadant Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KAI traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,818. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.54. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

