Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 236,300 shares. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $141,000.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $97.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

