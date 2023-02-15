Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Shares Up 5.6%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

About Kansai Paint

(Get Rating)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.