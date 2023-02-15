Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 991,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KRRGF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Karora Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,889. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

