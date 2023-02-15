KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,027,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 862,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 934.2 days.

Shares of KBC Group stock remained flat at $76.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

