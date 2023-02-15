Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €540.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €540.00 ($580.65) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($672.04) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €610.00 ($655.91) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($659.14) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($698.92) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €565.00 ($607.53) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday.

Kering Stock Performance

Kering stock traded down €5.20 ($5.59) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €561.40 ($603.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €528.50 and its 200 day moving average is €516.72. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($448.82).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

