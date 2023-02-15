KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Yum! Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $130.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

