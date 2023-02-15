Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 33,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,572,636. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

