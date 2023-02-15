King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 491.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet Stock Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

