Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.4 days.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.77.
About Knight Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.