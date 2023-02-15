Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.4 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

