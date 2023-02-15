Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 24,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Know Labs Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
Further Reading
