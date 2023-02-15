Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of KN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 987,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

