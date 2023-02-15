Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Shares of KN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 987,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.47.
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
