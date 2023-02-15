KOK Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $42.10 million and $737,533.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00044459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030372 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00218925 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,719.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08393343 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $548,246.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

