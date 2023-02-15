Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIROY. HSBC cut shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Investec lowered Kumba Iron Ore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

