Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after purchasing an additional 711,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

