Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of LCAHW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,322. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

