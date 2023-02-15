Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LCI stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Get Lannett alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lannett by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.