Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Trading Up 3.9%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

