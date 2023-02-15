Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.02 billion. Leidos also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.

Leidos Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.25.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

