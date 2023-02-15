Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

