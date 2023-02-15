Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,126,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 2,440,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,466.6 days.
Li Ning Price Performance
Shares of Li Ning stock remained flat at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.52.
About Li Ning
