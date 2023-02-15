Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,126,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 2,440,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,466.6 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of Li Ning stock remained flat at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Get Li Ning alerts:

About Li Ning

(Get Rating)

Read More

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.