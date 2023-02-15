Lido DAO (LDO) One Day Volume Hits $280.27 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $280.27 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00011641 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00426877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.73 or 0.28277264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,656,338 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.