Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$39.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

TSE:LSPD opened at C$22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$17.27 and a 1 year high of C$42.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.