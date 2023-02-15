LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE SCD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,075. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

