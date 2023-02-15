LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE SCD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,075. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.