Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.40

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$116.40 and traded as high as C$119.15. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$118.31, with a volume of 382,599 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$136.06.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a market cap of C$38.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$116.41.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total transaction of C$883,789.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,086,837.31. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,729.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Stories

