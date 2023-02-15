Location Sciences Group (LON:LSAI) Shares Up 11.1%

Location Sciences Group PLC (LON:LSAI – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 2,461,972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,018,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Location Sciences Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Location Sciences Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Location Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Location Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.