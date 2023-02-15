LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LogicMark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Wednesday. 772,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of LogicMark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

