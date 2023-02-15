LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 123.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

LTC Properties stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LTC Properties by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

