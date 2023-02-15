Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucira Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lucira Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,737,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 97,502 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of LHDX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucira Health has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health ( NASDAQ:LHDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

