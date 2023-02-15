Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Update

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 808,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Luckin Coffee Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 647,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,583. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

