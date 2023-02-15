Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Down 27.4% in January

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 227,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 2,311.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

A number of research firms have commented on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

