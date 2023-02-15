Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the second quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Luokung Technology by 46.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 272,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Luokung Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Luokung Technology by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LKCO stock remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 766,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,997. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.